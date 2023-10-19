Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Drink Along #87: Breckenridge Brewing Vanilla Porter Ale 4.25/5*
channel image
Beer and Gear
77 Subscribers
4 views
Published 19 hours ago

Running 5.4 for the ABV, 16 for the IBUs and the SRM is a beautiful 78. I did this way back in the dark ages of this channel. I will credit it as one of the 1st porters that turned me into an aficionado of the style.

I gave her a 4.5 rating 5 years ago. This time between changes in ownership, brew batches, and an expanded palate she rates a 4.25.

Still a solid contender and a damn fine brew.

Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one w me.

Skal

E.

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr

https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/

https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr

https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear

https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015

https://parler.com/BeerandGear/

https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1

https://rumble.com/register/beerandgear/

Keywords
porteralebeerandgearbrewsandviewsvanilla-porterbreckenridge-brewingdrink-along

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket