Part 2: Fight Heart Disease Like Cancer

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In Part 2 of our conversation with Stanford cardiologist Dr. McConnell, we dive deep into the medications that treat heart disease and the latest evidence on what works best.
Discover how medical guidelines are evolving, what new breakthroughs have emerged, and how to have informed conversations with your doctor about your treatment options.
👨⚕️ CONTACT DR. MICHAEL McCONNELL & GET THE BOOK:
Learn more about his work, access additional content, and find resources at https://fhdlc.info/
Purchase the book "Fight Heart Disease Like Cancer" on Amazon:
https://www.amazon.com/Fight-Heart-Disease-Like-Cancer/dp/1421448467
🔔 Subscribe to Open Your Eyes with Dr. Kerry Gelb for weekly episodes on longevity, eye health, and whole body wellness.
Connect with Dr. Kerry Gelb:
🌐 wellness1280.com
📸 Instagram: @drkerrygelb
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