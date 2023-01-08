Create New Account
First 5 Days of 2023: Ten More CCP Officials Died of the CCP Virus
Published Yesterday |
https://gnews.org/articles/675287

Summary：Although the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) still stressed to the outside world that the epidemic stabilizes in Communist China, and online videos and news reports circulating only intend to smear the country, more than a dozen of CCP officials and prominent scholars passed away during the first week of 2023 according to obituaries even published by the CCP.

