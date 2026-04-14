Early Araghchi, Vance exchanges were relatively constructive, until Witkoff & Kushner entered with instructions from Netanyahu, followed by a direct call from Netanyahu to Vance - Pepe Escobar

"Soon guess who barges inside the room? Tweedledee and Tweedledum! Witkoff and Kushner, with messages from Netanyahu. And after that, there was a phone call from Netanyahu to Vance. After that, the whole thing started to derail."

Pepe Escobar on DD Geopolitics, citing an Iranian Parliament member who was in the room at the Islamabad talks.

According to the source: the early Araghchi-Vance exchanges were relatively constructive, until Witkoff and Kushner entered with instructions from Netanyahu, followed by a direct call from Netanyahu to Vance.





FULL EPISODE (https://youtube.com/live/w_vgLczWoUg?feature=share)!!