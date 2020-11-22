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Get ready for Christ’s return: follow the perfect Pattern, reset your life & be prepared!
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47 views • November 22, 2020
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
Credits to pastor Craig from the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church (SSR church). His YouTube channel is SSRMEDIA and his website is www.SSRemnant.org. Pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath day, November 21, 2020.
Following Sabbath worship services held on Sabbath morning, November 21, pastor Craig and I discuss about the Lord Jesus Christ or Yeshua Who is the perfect Pattern to follow. There’s no guile found in Him nor should there be any guile found in our mouths as His saints Who follow Christ withsoever He goeth. As His saints or spiritual virgins, we are to stay away from the false, lawless churches or women and their false doctrines. We are to abide in the truth which is Christ, have faith in Him and to keep His holy ten commandments which define His love.
We need to abide in the spirit of wisdom and knowledge, in the spirit of counsel and might as per Isaiah 11:1-4, which abide in Jesus Christ our Lord. The verses say:
And there shall come forth a rod out of the stem of Jesse, and a Branch shall grow out of his roots: And the spirit of the Lord shall rest upon Him, the spirit of wisdom and understanding, the spirit of counsel and might, the spirit of knowledge and of the fear of the Lord; And shall make Him of quick understanding in the fear of the Lord: and He shall not judge after the sight of his eyes, neither reprove after the hearing of His ears: But with righteousness shall He judge the poor, and reprove with equity for the meek of the earth: and He shall smite the earth: with the rod of his mouth, and with the breath of His lips shall He slay the wicked.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) at 9 a.m. LOCAL time in the Philippines as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) at 4 p.m. LOCAL time in the Philippines with the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
Please verify first for the time difference between where you live and the Philippines.
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SSRemnant.org along with the following channels:
SSRMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/user/cregen124
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMQj74mL6mh4seFMyTCjfwA/
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
Biblical Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXf-1zYt9njfbnWDMz0qpuQ
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
SSR Christian Music: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
MusicTV Songs of Praise: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
Credits to pastor Craig from the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church (SSR church). His YouTube channel is SSRMEDIA and his website is www.SSRemnant.org. Pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath day, November 21, 2020.
Following Sabbath worship services held on Sabbath morning, November 21, pastor Craig and I discuss about the Lord Jesus Christ or Yeshua Who is the perfect Pattern to follow. There’s no guile found in Him nor should there be any guile found in our mouths as His saints Who follow Christ withsoever He goeth. As His saints or spiritual virgins, we are to stay away from the false, lawless churches or women and their false doctrines. We are to abide in the truth which is Christ, have faith in Him and to keep His holy ten commandments which define His love.
We need to abide in the spirit of wisdom and knowledge, in the spirit of counsel and might as per Isaiah 11:1-4, which abide in Jesus Christ our Lord. The verses say:
And there shall come forth a rod out of the stem of Jesse, and a Branch shall grow out of his roots: And the spirit of the Lord shall rest upon Him, the spirit of wisdom and understanding, the spirit of counsel and might, the spirit of knowledge and of the fear of the Lord; And shall make Him of quick understanding in the fear of the Lord: and He shall not judge after the sight of his eyes, neither reprove after the hearing of His ears: But with righteousness shall He judge the poor, and reprove with equity for the meek of the earth: and He shall smite the earth: with the rod of his mouth, and with the breath of His lips shall He slay the wicked.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) at 9 a.m. LOCAL time in the Philippines as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) at 4 p.m. LOCAL time in the Philippines with the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
Please verify first for the time difference between where you live and the Philippines.
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SSRemnant.org along with the following channels:
SSRMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/user/cregen124
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMQj74mL6mh4seFMyTCjfwA/
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
Biblical Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXf-1zYt9njfbnWDMz0qpuQ
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
SSR Christian Music: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
MusicTV Songs of Praise: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
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