RIP Norm Macdonald, Nicki Minaj Vaccine Hesitant, Chris Rock Got Covid and More | Higgnz Lounge(Ep. 29)

It feels soooo good to be back! It's the second season of Higgnz Lounge. The first season was the learning curve, the second season has yet to be defined... We have narrowed down the format and the production is much improved. The topics include, a brief discussion about car sound systems of old to new. Have the New Orleans Saints found their identity? One week, beat the best teams, next week, lose to the underdog. Higgnz claims the CDC beat the Saints in week two... NOLA protests over trash clean up in a Mardi Gras fashion but can care less about any vaccine mandates that are controlling their freedoms. Krayzie Bone was on the latest episode of drink champs with some gem stories that have never been told about the supergroup. Is he running with the Illuminati? Norm MacDonald passed away after a secret 10 year battle with cancer. Higgnz had no idea who he was or his impact on comedy until he died. Nicki Minaj has been attacked for speaking up against the jabs while Chris Rock is sick as a dog with Covid after being doubled jabbed. As he lays in his bed doubled jabbed, tweeting please get vaccinated? WTF?