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12/22/17 TRUMP's Deep State Take Down Of G00GLE'S $chmidt + Clinton Foundation
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12 views • January 04, 2021
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12/22/17 $chmidt steps down 24 hrs after the executive order freezing assets of people under investigation of major human rights violations and corruption. Q Anon hints of $chmidt-Clinton deep ties is reason plus more...
https://www.infowars.com/qanon-links-resignation-of-googles-schmidt-to-trumps-executive-order/
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/executive-order-blocking-property-persons-involved-serious-human-rights-abuse-corruption/
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12/22/17 $chmidt steps down 24 hrs after the executive order freezing assets of people under investigation of major human rights violations and corruption. Q Anon hints of $chmidt-Clinton deep ties is reason plus more...
https://www.infowars.com/qanon-links-resignation-of-googles-schmidt-to-trumps-executive-order/
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/executive-order-blocking-property-persons-involved-serious-human-rights-abuse-corruption/
If you want to support You Are Free TV:
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
For Crypto contributions:
Bitcoin: 1GbB2jgtUYnjkrj8mLBbonhYnQBN6tCSe9
BCH: 19zE4Hb8cqPQKfvxC76HzVfVC56UDLuy7v
Ether: 0x3d5F32e1A3Cf14789CFA937FE776FA6682ca292C
Litecoin: LTLzVoqFd6AjF1xaw7v4LyFRUiWf6DZak6
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