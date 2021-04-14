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Benefits of Meditation to Reprogram Your Subconcious Mind
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50 views • April 14, 2021
Benefits of Meditation to Reprogram Your Subconcious Mind
https://bit.ly/3r9ALwQ
Benefits of Meditation to Reprogram Your Subconcious Mind.
Learning how to effectively program your subconscious mind can help you to make changes at the deepest levels of your subconscious mind. In today's episode, we will be discussing how to program your subconscious mind at the most optimal times of day to rewire your brain. This episode contains a hypnosis program that can be used first thing in the morning or just before you sleep to assist you in making deep and lasting changes within your subconscious mind.
Benefits of Meditation to Reprogram Your Subconcious Mind
This program is complementary to any other healing work that you are doing. It is not meant to treat or diagnose any emergency medical condition. Please check with your doctor should you have an immediate concern regarding your health and well-being. Do not listen to this program while driving, operating heavy machinery or engaging in any activity that requires conscious thought. This program is designed to induce a relaxed state. Do not listen to this program if you have been diagnosed with epilepsy, dissociative disorders or have had recent heart surgery. By consenting and listening to this recording you agree that you use the information contained herein entirely at your own discretion. do not listen to this program if you have been diagnosed with epilepsy, dissociative disorders or have had recent heart surgery. By consenting and listening to this recording you agree that you use the information contained herein entirely at your own
Benefits of Meditation to Reprogram Your Subconcious Mind
Try this for 21 days and you will see a huge difference in your life.
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#mindreprograming
#lawofattraction
https://bit.ly/3r9ALwQ
Benefits of Meditation to Reprogram Your Subconcious Mind.
Learning how to effectively program your subconscious mind can help you to make changes at the deepest levels of your subconscious mind. In today's episode, we will be discussing how to program your subconscious mind at the most optimal times of day to rewire your brain. This episode contains a hypnosis program that can be used first thing in the morning or just before you sleep to assist you in making deep and lasting changes within your subconscious mind.
Benefits of Meditation to Reprogram Your Subconcious Mind
This program is complementary to any other healing work that you are doing. It is not meant to treat or diagnose any emergency medical condition. Please check with your doctor should you have an immediate concern regarding your health and well-being. Do not listen to this program while driving, operating heavy machinery or engaging in any activity that requires conscious thought. This program is designed to induce a relaxed state. Do not listen to this program if you have been diagnosed with epilepsy, dissociative disorders or have had recent heart surgery. By consenting and listening to this recording you agree that you use the information contained herein entirely at your own discretion. do not listen to this program if you have been diagnosed with epilepsy, dissociative disorders or have had recent heart surgery. By consenting and listening to this recording you agree that you use the information contained herein entirely at your own
Benefits of Meditation to Reprogram Your Subconcious Mind
Try this for 21 days and you will see a huge difference in your life.
Subscribe to channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrh5yrDYdN5QmVm0KX1l-dQ?sub_confirmation=1
https://www.facebook.com/manifestationmatters/
https://twitter.com/AntonioOrtegaEN
https://www.instagram.com/antonioortegaen/
https://www.pinterest.com.mx/masot1962
#mindreprograming
#lawofattraction
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