The World Health Organization Was the CCP’s Complicit in Hiding the Truth About the Virus at the Beginning

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02/04/2022 Jason Miller: I think the WHO stands for “We Hide Outbreaks”, they were complicit in this thing as well. The only thing I’m concerned about is the fact that there’s no talk of the students in Hong Kong. And let’s not forget, it’s only a matter of when, not if, the CCP goes and takes over Taiwan. That’s coming quickly.