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The Pedo Instagram Network
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142 views • October 16, 2020
Hey Obasi Posse! Thanks for following me over to this platform, Ill be using it a lot more I think, so please be sure to subscribe to stay up to date with my content. One of the members of the Obasi Posse found very disgusting problematic social media accounts that seems to expose an entire secret network where all the pedos come together... Misspellings seem to be common to avoid being noticed or flagged by the public- ive listed some accounts, however i know there are MANY more- so stalk away! Instagrams rules strictly go against this, a quick google search will verify that! The Obasi Posse member who found this was @Strangerthingsuk1 give him a follow on insta!! A few of the accounts we looked at in this video are listed below as well as all my other social media platforms id love for you to follow me on! PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO!!! Do you guys think action should be taken on these accounts??? Let me know !!!
//Obasi Posse Member's account who found this--> https://www.instagram.com/strangerthingsuk1/
//Pedo accounts// (but there are many)
https://www.instagram.com/boyswhocancook/
https://www.instagram.com/realmcdondals/
https://www.instagram.com/filthy_frank/
https://www.instagram.com/_asia.face/
//Become Part of the Obasi Posse//
** Please Note- There are 2 Facebooks (Personal & Public) and 2 Instagrams (Personal & For The Obasi posse) ** CURRENTLY BANNED ON FB**
* Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/ibeezmaryobasi
* Instagram - https://instagram.com/ibeezmaryobasi
* Snapchat – iBeezMaryObasi
* Twitter- https://twitter.com/ibeezmaryobasi
*Instagram -http://instagram.com/obasiposse
*Patreon- https://www.patreon.com/ibeezmaryobasi
*MeWe Page- https://mewe.com/p/obasiposse
MeWe Profile- www.mewe.com/i/maryobasi
For paid product reviews, sponsorships, guest speaking, appearances or other inquiries, contact me at [email protected]
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
DISCLAIMER: All articles, videos, statements, claims, views and opinions that appear anywhere on this channel, whether stated as theories or absolute facts, are always presented by Mary Obasi as unverified—and should be personally fact checked and discerned by you, the Obasi Posse. Any opinions or statements herein presented are not necessarily promoted, endorsed, or agreed by Mary Obasi. Any belief or conclusion determined from content on this channel is solely the responsibility of you, the viewer, to substantiate, fact check, and therefore no harm comes to you or those around you. And any actions taken by those who view and support Mary Obasi’s videos is solely the responsibility of the acting party. You are encouraged to think carefully and do your own research. Nothing on this channel is meant to be believed without question or personal appraisal. Thank you.
//Obasi Posse Member's account who found this--> https://www.instagram.com/strangerthingsuk1/
//Pedo accounts// (but there are many)
https://www.instagram.com/boyswhocancook/
https://www.instagram.com/realmcdondals/
https://www.instagram.com/filthy_frank/
https://www.instagram.com/_asia.face/
//Become Part of the Obasi Posse//
** Please Note- There are 2 Facebooks (Personal & Public) and 2 Instagrams (Personal & For The Obasi posse) ** CURRENTLY BANNED ON FB**
* Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/ibeezmaryobasi
* Instagram - https://instagram.com/ibeezmaryobasi
* Snapchat – iBeezMaryObasi
* Twitter- https://twitter.com/ibeezmaryobasi
*Instagram -http://instagram.com/obasiposse
*Patreon- https://www.patreon.com/ibeezmaryobasi
*MeWe Page- https://mewe.com/p/obasiposse
MeWe Profile- www.mewe.com/i/maryobasi
For paid product reviews, sponsorships, guest speaking, appearances or other inquiries, contact me at [email protected]
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
DISCLAIMER: All articles, videos, statements, claims, views and opinions that appear anywhere on this channel, whether stated as theories or absolute facts, are always presented by Mary Obasi as unverified—and should be personally fact checked and discerned by you, the Obasi Posse. Any opinions or statements herein presented are not necessarily promoted, endorsed, or agreed by Mary Obasi. Any belief or conclusion determined from content on this channel is solely the responsibility of you, the viewer, to substantiate, fact check, and therefore no harm comes to you or those around you. And any actions taken by those who view and support Mary Obasi’s videos is solely the responsibility of the acting party. You are encouraged to think carefully and do your own research. Nothing on this channel is meant to be believed without question or personal appraisal. Thank you.
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