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¡Una bomba! Rubio, el vicepresidente del Comité de Inteligencia del Senado, envió una alarma al mundo: ¡Por lo que sabemos, la próxima gran pandemia se está desarrollando dentro de un laboratorio de PCCh! La próxima podría ser mucho peor que esta, mucho más mortal, mucho más perturbadora. ¡Hay cosas peores en los laboratorios del PCCh!