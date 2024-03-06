Homesteading With Ducks

We've had great luck with ducks on our homestead. They breed like rabbits and give you meat and eggs.
Plus we live in northern Wisconsin where the winters are typically long and water fowl thrive here. While the chickens are hunkered down on the coldest days the ducks will be outside frolicking in the snow and taking snow baths.
Ducks are a great addition to any homestead.
About the only down side is they do tend to poop a lot, when we raise the ducklings we keep them in a kiddy pool and plenty of wood shavings for the first few weeks for easier clean up.
