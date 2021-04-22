"Jesus Give us WISDOM for Everything": From Pets to Russia (2021- )

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Psa 33:13 The LORD looketh from heaven; he beholdeth all the sons of men.

Psa 33:14 From the place of his habitation he looketh upon all the inhabitants of the earth.

Psa 33:15 He fashioneth their hearts alike; he considereth all their works.

Psa 33:16 There is no king saved by the multitude of an host: a mighty man is not delivered by much strength.

Psa 33:17 An horse is a vain thing for safety: neither shall he deliver any by his great strength.

Psa 33:18 Behold, the eye of the LORD is upon them that fear him, upon them that hope in his mercy;

Psa 33:19 To deliver their soul from death, and to keep them alive in famine.

Psa 33:20 Our soul waiteth for the LORD: he is our help and our shield.

Psa 33:21 For our heart shall rejoice in him, because we have trusted in his holy name.

Psa 33:22 Let thy mercy, O LORD, be upon us, according as we hope in thee.





Psa 33:13NLT The LORD looks down from heaven and sees the whole human race.

Psa 33:14 From His throne He observes all who live on the earth.