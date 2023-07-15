China’s Drilling the World’s DEEPEST Hole - What they're NOT TELLING US

Two Bit da Vinci





July 13, 2023





China Drilling: Thanks, DeleteMe, for sponsoring this video! Protect your online Info Today with Delete Me https://JoinDeleteMe.com/TwoBitDavinci





The world's biggest, fastest, and tallest, are incredible bragging rights for countries. Sources of national pride, that can set the tone for future generations. But not all megaprojects are created equal, and with China setting off to drill a 36,000-foot deep hole, there are some exciting things to talk about. So why exactly is China doing this, and what do they hope to achieve? Let's figure this out together!













》》》SUPPORT THE SHOW!《《《

Join our Newsletter! https://geni.us/TwoBitWeekly

Become a Patron! https://geni.us/TwoBitPatreon

Buying a Tesla? https://geni.us/GoTesla





》》》OUR PARTNERS《《《

Protect Yourself Online: https://geni.us/deleteMe





》》》GOING SOLAR?《《《

Save 50% on Solar Panels ⟫ https://geni.us/SolarSteals

Energy Sage for Solar ⟫ https://geni.us/EnergySage





》》》COMPANY OUTREACH 《《《

Sponsor A Video! [email protected]





》》》CONNECT WITH US 《《《

Twitter 》 https://twitter.com/TwoBitDaVinci

Facebook 》 https://www.facebook.com/twobitdavinci

Instagram 》https://www.instagram.com/twobitdavinci/





Chapters

0:00 - Introduction

0:28 - China's Plans

1:47 - Why?

2:25 - Oil?

4:30 - Geothermal Energy?

5:35 - Raw Materials

7:45 - Diversifying

9:14 - Scientific Research

10:50 - Challenges of Drilling

13:55 - Drilling Breakthroughs

15:35 - Future Economics





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_5Mud1ubq20