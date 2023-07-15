China’s Drilling the World’s DEEPEST Hole - What they're NOT TELLING US

Two Bit da Vinci
The world's biggest, fastest, and tallest, are incredible bragging rights for countries. Sources of national pride, that can set the tone for future generations. But not all megaprojects are created equal, and with China setting off to drill a 36,000-foot deep hole, there are some exciting things to talk about. So why exactly is China doing this, and what do they hope to achieve? Let's figure this out together!
Chapters
0:00 - Introduction
0:28 - China's Plans
1:47 - Why?
2:25 - Oil?
4:30 - Geothermal Energy?
5:35 - Raw Materials
7:45 - Diversifying
9:14 - Scientific Research
10:50 - Challenges of Drilling
13:55 - Drilling Breakthroughs
15:35 - Future Economics
