Equalization Payments, Media Bias, First Nations Land Claims, Parents + with Blaine Higgs (P 2)

Donate to help us make more shows at www.faytene.tv/donate or by calling 1-866-844-0844.





Join us as we pick up our eye-opening conversation with The Hon. Blaine Higgs, former Premier of New Brunswick.





πŸ”₯ Key Topics in This TV Episode:





✠Canada’s Economic Future – Why New Brunswick should reduce dependency on equalization payments.

✠Media Accountability – How biased coverage shapes public perception and suppresses key information.

✠Parental Rights in Schools – Why parents must be informed about major decisions affecting their children.

✠First Nations Land Claims – The legal battle with national implications.

✠Religious Freedom & Media Bias – The double standard in media representation.





The full interview can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-6brLgrYC7g





πŸ“© Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel & follow us on Facebook for up to date content.





πŸ”” If you want to be sure and never miss an episode you can also sign up for our email list here: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/sl/SIOjsQm?source_id=47da1c3d-c366-42f6-8dfb-95daf8437787&source_type=em





FIND US AT:





🌐 Main Site: https://www.faytene.tv/

πŸ“± Free App: https://apple.co/3rgzcfC

πŸ“Ί YouTube: https://bit.ly/3d7XyTz

πŸ“˜ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/faytene

πŸ“Έ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/faytene

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/faytene

πŸŽ₯ Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/channels/faytenetv

πŸ’₯ Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/15CfHysmnsJO

πŸ“’ Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/faytenetv

πŸ’¬ Gab: https://gab.com/faytene