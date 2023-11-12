Create New Account
My Visual, Auditory, Motor and Sensory Cortex's are all Under Neuro Weapon Attack By Means of Nano Tech in my Brain.
Gretta Fahey
Remote neural attacks are not demonic possession but those who are attacking me with neural weapons from a remote location while remaining anonymous cowards would like members of the public to believe that it is either demonic possession or a mental disorder so that they can get away with their crimes without any suspicion. The police are helping to cover up the crime of remote neural weapon attacks and directed energy weapon attacks because they use indirect threats of loss of freedom by means of forced psychiatric involvement as a scare tactic on the victims when they go in to a police station to report such a crime.

Keywords
gretta faheyneuro techmotor cortexbrain weaponssensory cortexclaremorris ireland

