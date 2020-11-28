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Rents Drop in Bay Area as Tech Workers Start Leaving California Amidst Rolling BlackOuts
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103 views • November 28, 2020
The sky high rents in the bay area are starting to go down as tech workers get a taste of telecommuting and working remotely. There's no longer any need to stay In a location that mismanages its resources so badly that they are decommissioning nuclear power plants while having rolling blackouts, raising taxes on the rich excessively, driving them away.
Conditions in California have deteriorated and will continue to do so.
california exodus 2020 begins Now
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Conditions in California have deteriorated and will continue to do so.
california exodus 2020 begins Now
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
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