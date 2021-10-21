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PhD Researcher's Analysis of VAERS Data Reveals 5,427% Increase in Deaths Following COVID Shots
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451 views • October 21, 2021
Outside of the pharma-owned corporate media, everyone is now agreeing that not only are the experimental COVID-19 shots ineffective in stopping the spread of COVID, they are losing their effectiveness and weakening people's immune systems making endless booster shots recommended, but they are sadly also causing an increase in deaths worldwide.
Will this insanity ever stop? We are now facing very certain labor shortages worldwide with catastrophic economic consequences.
Here are several reports documenting this, and showing how the pharma-controlled corporate media is not a reliable source of information.
Will this insanity ever stop? We are now facing very certain labor shortages worldwide with catastrophic economic consequences.
Here are several reports documenting this, and showing how the pharma-controlled corporate media is not a reliable source of information.
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