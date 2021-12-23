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Elon Musk Positioning Himself to Stop The Great Reset, Takedown New World Order – FULL SHOW 12/22/21
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661 views • December 23, 2021
Meanwhile, globalist depopulation general Bill Gates predicts record number of Americans will die from Covid-19…. Because he knows the lethality of the jab bioweapon! Also, CIA openly announces plan to declare martial law, launch a Bolshevik-like purge of 150 million Americans!
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