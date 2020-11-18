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Budesonide: What is it and what is the controversy?
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138 views • November 18, 2020
Jason Bermas with Richard Bartlett, November 17, 2020
Jason talks with Richard Bartlett about his discovery Budesonide and how it works wonders with COVID patients.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/bermasbrig...
https://rokfin.com/JasonBermas
PayPal - [email protected]
Bitcoin - 1FhCG4GwFWHZsCm3jogkrZJdGbFJFMR3ev
Jason talks with Richard Bartlett about his discovery Budesonide and how it works wonders with COVID patients.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/bermasbrig...
https://rokfin.com/JasonBermas
PayPal - [email protected]
Bitcoin - 1FhCG4GwFWHZsCm3jogkrZJdGbFJFMR3ev
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