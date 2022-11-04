Create New Account
The American Mercury on The Leo Frank Trial: Closing Arguments of Solicitor Dorsey Part One
The Leo Frank Story
THE AMERICAN MERCURY now presents the final closing arguments by Solicitor Hugh Dorsey in the trial of Leo Frank for the murder of Mary Phagan — a powerful summary of the case and a persuasive argument that played a large part in the decision of the jury to find Frank guilty of the crime. It is also riveting reading for modern readers, who have been told — quite falsely — that the case against Frank was a weak one, and told, equally falsely, that “anti-Semitism” was a major motive for the arrest, trial, and conviction of Frank.

Originally posted on The American Mercury:

https://theamericanmercury.org/2013/12/the-leo-frank-trial-closing-arguments-solicitor-dorsey/

The Mary Phagan Family Website:

https://www.littlemaryphagan.com

Leo Frank Archive:

https://www.leofrank.org

Leo Frank Research Library:

https://www.leofrank.info

The American Mercury:

https://www.theamericanmercury.org

researcharrestanti-semitismtriallibraryconvictionleo frankmary phaganleo max frankamerican mercuryleo frank researchleo frank research library

