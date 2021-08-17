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Christian Erikson Collapses During A Soccer Match-Was Vaccinated On May 31st With The Pfizer Jab💉
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441 views • August 17, 2021
Christian Erikson (29) collapses during a soccer match. According to medical staff of Inter Milan Erikson was vaccinated on May 31st with the Pfizer vaccine 💉 redpilling the masses around the world
For those who said Eriksen was not jabbed 12 days before he had a cardiac arrest, died, and was brought back with a defib. German article confirming the entire Inter Milan football team was vaccinated end of May:
https://www.mopo.de/sport/fussball/am-freitag-geimpft-ex-bayern-star-mit-schwerem-corona-verlauf-im-krankenhaus-38444420/
For those who said Eriksen was not jabbed 12 days before he had a cardiac arrest, died, and was brought back with a defib. German article confirming the entire Inter Milan football team was vaccinated end of May:
https://www.mopo.de/sport/fussball/am-freitag-geimpft-ex-bayern-star-mit-schwerem-corona-verlauf-im-krankenhaus-38444420/
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