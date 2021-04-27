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EP 108: The Truth Has No Expiration Date with Dave J
Homewrecker Podcast
Homewrecker Podcast
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64 views • April 27, 2021
This week we're joined by the awesome Dave J for a fantastic conversation! Dave tells us truly emotional stories about his early life and what happened to him early on when he started speaking the truth, we hear about his time in the military and he shares his experiences in the "theater of war", he talks about gematria, the power of (s)words, love, the importance of humor, "Gatekeepers" like Art Bell and some other names you may recognize, and so much more! As Dave says, "time is our only true currency", and we're so grateful to all of our friends who show up and spend their time with us every week.

Episode Links:

Follow Dave J on Twitter @davidjdave_j

Check out Dave's videos here: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/davidjohnson

Check out Dave's Keys of David Podcast here: https://www.brighteon.com/7d444081-a8f6-4ad2-b59b-4a14cf401417

Find Dave's See/Sea Stories here: https://www.brighteon.com/2522830c-8732-49eb-ae44-cf558d9a147e

Please check out:

https://www.tarotbymonique.com

https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg

https://www.alexarionfitness.com

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod

Follow us on Minds.com and app: https://www.minds.com/homewreckerpodcast

Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
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podcasttruthouter spacegematriachrist consciousness
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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