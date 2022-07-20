Come out of Her My People. Dr Stephen Pidgeon & Jessica Knock

Come out of Her My People," is the Jesuit Babylonian System that grips this world: the medical, political, financial, educational and religious...., every spear of our lives.

Following up from last Tuesdays program on the topic of the Menorah, some viewers where stirred to hear for the first time a deeper depth on teaching impacting our spirituality, faith and lives as a witness of the gospel, to move with both the fruits and gifts of the Ruach and carry out the "Great Commission" in these times.

