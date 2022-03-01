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Heart Disease and the Grain Connection: A Conversation with Dr. William Davis - Part 2
Hotze Health
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24 views • March 01, 2022
NEVER DIET!!!! Instead, have a healthy optimal eating program. Hippocrates said, “let your food be your medicine and medicine be your food.”
After his Mom died of a sudden cardiac arrest, Dr. William Davis – a board certified Cardiologist – decided to turn his medical attention to the root cause of heart disease! What he found may be a surprise!!

Join Dr. Hotze and his special guest, Dr. William Davis, as they continue their discussion on how wheat, whole grain, and even gluten-free products cause a long list of symptoms and diseases as we age. They also guide us in how to eliminate these from our diet and gain control of our health naturally!
An average of 70% of calories consumed come from wheat, grain and corn products! These products actually stimulate the appetite and produce sugars as they are digested, making us crave more. Lose the wheat, lose the weight and find your path back to health!!

Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com.

If you have any of the signs and symptoms mentioned on this podcast, take our free symptom checker test at https://www.hotzehwc.com/symptom-checker/.

To find out more about Dr. William Davis, please check out his websites: https://www.wheatbelly.com/ or https://undoctored.com/.
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heart healthdr william davisdr steven hotze
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