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Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Predictions for 2015 (ARCHIVED Radio Show 12.30.14)
CuresWanted
CuresWanted
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25 views • December 05, 2021

The show's title is Predictions for 2015 

 

What’s Hot, What’s Not. Tune in as Dr Daniels gives her best picks as to the up coming trends in Healing, self – care, health care and healing. You heard it first here. Think Happens. 

 

 

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels 

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers 

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