Is EU Run by Morons? - Economy - The German philosopher, children's book writer, Past German Minister of Energy for 6 years and Current Minister of Economic Affairs.

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The German phylosopher and children's book writer and current Minister of Economic Affairs, Robert Habeck:
"I can imagine that certain industries will simply stop producing for a while... Not go bankrupt, but...companies, bakeries, craft businesses, cleaning companies and so on will stop doing business during this year..."
This is a person that was German Minister of Energy for 6 years. The EU is truly run by inept morons, this is just embarrassing at this point. But the current German government deserves a separate column in the "WHAT THE F#CK ARE YOU THINKING" chart.