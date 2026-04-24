Mad Max Oceans: The Collapse of US Naval Supremacy

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- Article argues US naval supremacy collapsing tanker seizure incident exposes weakness and shifting global order.
- Iran’s asymmetric tactics Strait of Hormuz disruption demonstrate vulnerabilities in expensive US carrier-based military strategy.
- US response shifts piracy-like actions, eroding legitimacy, prompting rivals to challenge maritime authority and norms.
- Global trade militarization as merchant ships arm and nations escort cargo, increasing costs risks instability.
- Article concludes US abandon coercive dominance, rebuild domestically, and pursue cooperative trade to avoid decline.
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