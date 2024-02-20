Xaver Ayral: Our Lady's Secret to Maximin at La Salette of a Great French Monarch! (Highlights)

Mother and Refuge of the End Times





Feb 16, 2024





Restream highlights! Author and 'Marian detective' Xavier Reyes-Ayral unravels for us Our Lady's extraordinary secret to Maximin at La Salette, and the coming of a Great French Monarch that will rescue a devastated Europe as well as a holy pope for the restoration of the Catholic Church.





Xavier shares his eye-opening discoveries in his brand new book, "Revelation", which can be purchased on Amazon and at a fine bookstore near you.

Full Interview from 2022 is here: https://youtube.com/live/aMYzxFFT7Pk?...









📖​ Pieta of the Apocalypse: Essential End Time Prayers and Promises

US LINK: https://a.co/d/5XuT6vw

AUSTRALIA: https://amzn.asia/d/isEkGkq

OTHER: https://www.booktopia.com.au/pieta-of-the-apocalyse-ron-ray/book/9780645665208.html





⛪Shop with us❤️

https://motherrefugeoftheendtimes.myspreadshop.com/





🔔 Join this channel to get access to perks :

/ @motherandrefuge





✝️ Visit Our Website

https://motherandrefuge.com/





💜 Please consider supporting this channel through a donation. Donations will go towards basic channel infrastructure, faster internet access, improving video editing tools, paying for professional editing and voiceovers, and other supports.

❤️PayPal Donation Link:

https://www.paypal.com/donate?business=K5RKZW8KVYLK2¤cy_code=USD





​📿​🙏​ LIVE 24/7 Prayer Rooms

• LIVE 24/7 PRAYER ROOMS https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL11LaxjLQpCUfW-tSTW-v2X2PvfHz0tjY





⛪ Join our Rumble channel:

https://rumble.com/user/MotherandRefuge





✝️ Join us on FB:

https://www.facebook.com/Motheroftheendtimes/





⛪Join our Telegram Group

https://t.me/+O3VQkRnLHodiZjA1





✝️ Join our Telegram Channel

https://t.me/MotherandRefuge





⛪ Join our Signal Group

https://signal.group/#CjQKIOP6yg4eabl_W0WQhWupVxksJjf_FqiLY1wE3S-xv5sREhCBQr_ReHIJRPXAoMhRIBLv





✝️ Join us on Twitter





https://twitter.com/RefugeEnd?t=UIwMzJQhBk1G7xvcqC5qsA&s=09





​✍​📃​ Please contact the channel for suggestions or to offer assistance with this mission:

Email : [email protected]





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A6nFxwwchCU



