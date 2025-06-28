REV17: Destroying the Whore of Babylon | Day 1 | June 20th

REV17: Destroying the Whore of Babylon 3 Day Event

📅 June 20–22, 2025 | 📍 Church of Glad Tidings & The Embassy of Heaven





This 3-day spiritual warfare summit brings together bold warriors for the children—truth-tellers, frontline advocates, and Kingdom defenders—committed to exposing the darkest crimes on Earth.





🔥 Lewis Herms will be among the powerful voices speaking truth without fear as we expose global child sex trafficking, equip the body of Christ with practical training, and unite in action.





This isn’t just a conference—it’s a battleground for souls. We’re joining forces to launch Peace of Heaven Children’s Paradise, a sacred healing sanctuary for rescued kids.





Stand with us. Learn with us. Fight with us.

Together, we reclaim Heaven’s inheritance—our children.





MORE ABOUT THE EVENT https://www.peaceofheaven.life/rev17





PEACE OF HEAVEN (A SAFE HOUSE FOR RESCUED CHILDREN) https://www.peaceofheaven.life/





DONATE TO HELP US SAVE KIDS

https://www.peaceofheaven.life/donate

_________________

Silver and Gold with Matt – https://www.veritymetals.com/ or Text (480) 717-9081





Syrona –https://my.syrona.org/click?campaign_id=1&ref_id=20





SCREW BIG GOV WEBSITE

https://screwbiggov.com/





HERMS FOR CALI DONATIONS

https://www.givesendgo.com/HermsForCali





Replace Sugar with the great tasting ZERO Calorie Dulsa –https://dulsalife.com/SBG





Ascent Nutrition (Best on the Planet) -https://screwbiggov.com/health





Give your Pets the BEST Food and Nutrition –https://sbgpets.com





Save the Bees https://4rbees.com/?ref=147

USE CODE: BEES for 20% off

______________________

Lisa Richards, making this livestream happen | Supporting the Screw Big Gov mission | https://alterether.com

23 Comments



