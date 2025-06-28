BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

REV17: Destroying the Whore of Babylon | Day 1 | June 20th
The Patriot Streetfighter
The Patriot StreetfighterCheckmark Icon
4084 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
104 views • 15 hours ago

REV17: Destroying the Whore of Babylon 3 Day Event

📅 June 20–22, 2025 | 📍 Church of Glad Tidings & The Embassy of Heaven


This 3-day spiritual warfare summit brings together bold warriors for the children—truth-tellers, frontline advocates, and Kingdom defenders—committed to exposing the darkest crimes on Earth.


🔥 Lewis Herms will be among the powerful voices speaking truth without fear as we expose global child sex trafficking, equip the body of Christ with practical training, and unite in action.


This isn’t just a conference—it’s a battleground for souls. We’re joining forces to launch Peace of Heaven Children’s Paradise, a sacred healing sanctuary for rescued kids.


Stand with us. Learn with us. Fight with us.

Together, we reclaim Heaven’s inheritance—our children.


MORE ABOUT THE EVENT https://www.peaceofheaven.life/rev17


PEACE OF HEAVEN (A SAFE HOUSE FOR RESCUED CHILDREN) https://www.peaceofheaven.life/


DONATE TO HELP US SAVE KIDS

https://www.peaceofheaven.life/donate

_________________

Silver and Gold with Matt – https://www.veritymetals.com/ or Text (480) 717-9081


Syrona –https://my.syrona.org/click?campaign_id=1&ref_id=20


SCREW BIG GOV WEBSITE

https://screwbiggov.com/


HERMS FOR CALI DONATIONS

https://www.givesendgo.com/HermsForCali


Replace Sugar with the great tasting ZERO Calorie Dulsa –https://dulsalife.com/SBG


Ascent Nutrition (Best on the Planet) -https://screwbiggov.com/health


Give your Pets the BEST Food and Nutrition –https://sbgpets.com


Save the Bees https://4rbees.com/?ref=147

USE CODE: BEES for 20% off

______________________

Lisa Richards, making this livestream happen | Supporting the Screw Big Gov mission | https://alterether.com

23 Comments


Keywords
scottmckaypatriotstreetfighterthetippingpointlewisherms
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy