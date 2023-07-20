Lab-Grown Meat Being Sold In US Will Be Labeled 'Cell-Cultivated'
U.S. Regulators Approved The Sale Of Chicken Made From Animal Cells, Allowing California Companies Upside Foods and Good Meat To Offer Lab-Grown Meat.
#GMO #LabMeat #TurboCancer
