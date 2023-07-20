Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Lab-Grown Meat Being Sold In US Will Be Labeled 'Cell-Cultivated'
channel image
Puretrauma357
1514 Subscribers
40 views
Published a day ago

Lab-Grown Meat Being Sold In US Will Be Labeled 'Cell-Cultivated'


U.S. Regulators Approved The Sale Of Chicken Made From Animal Cells, Allowing California Companies Upside Foods and Good Meat To Offer Lab-Grown Meat.


#GMO #LabMeat #TurboCancer

Keywords
lab-grown meatbeing soldin uswill be labeledcell-cultivated

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket