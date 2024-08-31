Kursk: Fighting Russia to the Last Ukrainian...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
References:
Politico - As Kyiv makes gains in Kursk, Russia strikes back in Donetsk (August 15, 2024):
https://www.politico.eu/article/ukraine-russia-offensive-prisoners-of-war-invasion-kursk-zelenskyy-putin/
Forbes - Out In The Open And On The Move In Russia’s Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian Forces Are Vulnerable—And Losing Lots Of Armored Vehicles (August 17, 2024):
https://www.forbes.com/sites/davidaxe/2024/08/17/out-in-the-open-and-on-the-move-in-russias-kursk-oblast-ukrainian-forces-are-vulnerable-and-losing-lots-of-armored-vehicles/
NYT - The Spy War: How the C.I.A. Secretly Helps Ukraine Fight Putin (February 2024):
https://www.nytimes.com/2024/02/25/world/europe/cia-ukraine-intelligence-russia-war.html
NYT - Facing Russian Advance, a Top Ukrainian General Paints a Bleak Picture (May 2024):
https://www.nytimes.com/article/russia-ukraine-kharkiv.html
Washington Post - Miscalculations, divisions marked offensive planning by U.S., Ukraine (December 2023):
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2023/12/04/ukraine-counteroffensive-us-planning-russia-war/
RAND Corporation - Extending Russia (2019):
https://www.rand.org/pubs/research_reports/RR3063.html
