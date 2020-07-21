The Global Elite & the Coronavirus Coup D’état to Establish Agenda 2030 (NWO), with Patrick Wood

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Spiro and Patrick Wood discuss what is technocracy, who are the technocrats and what is their agenda.
The two also analyze how the social engineers have positioned themselves to capitalize upon this manufactured crisis to implement their technocratic agenda.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HKdsL57SUZo
Spiro Skouras YT Channel