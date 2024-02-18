Title: "Unveiling the Connection Between Snake Venom and Medic: A Fascinating"



Today, I want to dive into a mind-blowing topic that might just change your perspective on medicines their origins. Have you ever thought about the link between snake venom and some of the drugs we consume? It turns out that since way back in 1956, researchers like Dr. Stanley Ohin and Rita have been uncovering some startling truths about the effects of venom on our bodies. Whether it's synthetic or real venom, the impact on nerve cells and tissues is quite astonishing.

Research dating back to 1956 by Dr. Stanley Ohlin and Rita found that venom exposure causes tumor growth near nerves.

Exposure to venom also leads to cancerous tumor development in all epidermal tissues.

Nobel Prize awarded in 1986 for discovering that venoms cause various forms of cancer.

Discussion on ACE inhibitor drugs made from snake venom and their potential side effects.

Pushback faced regarding the revelation that certain medications, like Lisinopril, are derived from snake venom.

Shift in views, even in mainstream medicine, following extensive research on venoms and their potential medical applications.

NIH's publication in 2023 linking SARS Cov-2 spike proteins to snake venom neurotoxins.

Acknowledgment by medical professionals of the similarities between COVID spike proteins and snake venom.

NIH's release of a paper post-COVID-19 emergency declaring the identity between spike proteins and snake venom.

Partial truth revealed post-COVID-19 emergency regarding the association between venom and COVID spike proteins.

Recognition of the relationship between venom and COVID spike proteins in the medical community.

Notable mention of Venom Tech's research in developing venom-based treatments.

Appreciation for efforts in gathering information on venom research and its potential applications.

Pivoting to discuss nicotine and its relevance in relation to the topic of venom research.

Fast forward to more recent times, and the revelations keep coming. Did you know that snake venom and COVID-19 spike proteins share some eerie similarities? In a paper released by the NIH in May 2023, it was stated that the spike proteins of COVID are identical to snake venom neurotoxins. This finding has left many in the medical field astounded and questioning why this connection is being acknowledged now. It's like a plot twist in a thriller movie, except this is real-life science unraveling before our eyes.







Venom's Role in Tumor Growth:

One of the most striking revelations from venom research is its correlation with tumor growth. Studies dating back to the 1950s, spearheaded by Dr. Stanley Cohen and Rita, have demonstrated that exposure to venom, be it from snakes, scorpions, or spiders, can stimulate rapid tumor development in mammals and birds.

Medications derived from synthetic or actual venom, such as ACE inhibitors made from snake venom, may harbor unforeseen risks due to their venomous origins. Understanding the mechanisms by which venom interacts with the body's tissues is crucial for evaluating the safety and efficacy of such drugs, underscoring the importance of thorough research and regulatory oversight in the pharmaceutical industry.

