Wow - shocking numbers of predictable myocarditis deaths - it used to be one dealth per one million now it is 200.000 deaths per one million people - I really do feel sorry for them. Big Tiime
This really sucks for those that took that bad jab.  Talk about a roulette wheel. Who would have thought there could be such evil people in our world that would do something like this.  I know that many people took the shot and had no idea what was in it because the drug companies were hiding so much of the information.  If people really knew what was really going on, no one would have taken it  It is going to hard to watch all these people, many of them young people, in the next 5 years.  That really sucks.  May the Lord have mercy on their souls. 

deathcovidmyocarditas

