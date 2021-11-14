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TRANSHUMANISM END GAME: THE MOST HORRIFYING REALITY THAT FACES US TODAY
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533 views • November 14, 2021
TRANSHUMANISM END GAME: THE MOST HORRIFYING REALITY THAT FACES US TODAY https://rumble.com/vp4sz1-transhumanism-end-game-the-most-horrifying-reality-that-faces-us-today.html
Quote: "Between global warming and COVID and lockdowns and genetic engineering, we’re living through an age that is fundamentally trying to remake what it is to be human. But will humanity change, or disappear outright? Sheila Zilinsky is a Christian speaker and the author of the book "Technogeddon: The Coming Human Extinction", and joins Stew to discuss the dangers facing humanity. Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/ Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads "
Quote: "Between global warming and COVID and lockdowns and genetic engineering, we’re living through an age that is fundamentally trying to remake what it is to be human. But will humanity change, or disappear outright? Sheila Zilinsky is a Christian speaker and the author of the book "Technogeddon: The Coming Human Extinction", and joins Stew to discuss the dangers facing humanity. Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/ Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads "
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