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Dr. Paul Alexander Provides an Update on the People's Convoy—Stresses the Importance of Small Victories
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80 views • March 12, 2022
Dr. Paul Alexander Provides an Update on the People's Convoy—Stresses the Importance of Small Victories
"The flag that drapes this truck is a symbolic flag. It's very important. It's not symbolic; it's real. This flag draped the coffin of a World War II veteran [whose family asked] to take this flag on the convoy for as long as the convoy lasts."
"The flag that drapes this truck is a symbolic flag. It's very important. It's not symbolic; it's real. This flag draped the coffin of a World War II veteran [whose family asked] to take this flag on the convoy for as long as the convoy lasts."
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