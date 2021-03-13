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MUST WATCH! - VACCINE DISASTER AHEAD (This is NOT some kind of baseless "fear mongering"!)
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1395 views • March 13, 2021
Geert Vanden Bossche, PhD - Halt All Covid-19 Mass Vaccination Immediately!
Geert Vanden Bossche, PhD, DVM, is a vaccine research expert. He has a long list of companies and organizations he’s worked with on vaccine discovery and preclinical research. His dire warning about the consequences of a world-wide Covid vaccination agenda is a terrifying wake-up call.
Geert Vanden Bossche, PhD, DVM, is a vaccine research expert. He has a long list of companies and organizations he’s worked with on vaccine discovery and preclinical research. His dire warning about the consequences of a world-wide Covid vaccination agenda is a terrifying wake-up call.
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