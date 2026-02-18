Date: Feb. 18, 2026. Lesson 33-2026. Title: When Judgment Teaches and Wisdom Instructs

Proverbs 21:11 shows how correction works in different hearts. When a scoffer is punished, the simple learn by observing the consequences; when a wise person is instructed, understanding deepens. The verse reveals that some learn through discipline, while others grow through insight. In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart examine the role of accountability, the value of teachability, and how God uses both justice and instruction to shape hearts toward wisdom.

Lesson 33-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





