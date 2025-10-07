Digital Immortality or Eternal Damnation? The Shocking Future of Nanotech - Bob Thiel

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Will nanotechnology be the gateway to establishing the Mark of the Beast? Pastor Bob Thiel thinks it might be, although it can be hard to tell, since technology is evolving so rapidly! Nanobots are tiny robots that are shrunk down to a molecular size, and can be placed into the body to potentially treat illness or even, in theory, collect data. Many elitists hope that nanotechnology will pave the way toward extending the human lifespan or even achieving a form of digital immortality. One thing is clear: nanotechnology has both good potential and evil, depending on who is wielding it. Thanks to the supercharged development of artificial intelligence, nanotechnology will likely become more advanced than ever before, and will more than likely play a major role in the End Times.
TAKEAWAYS
Some believe that nanotechnology will eventually be able to connect the brain to the internet
Globalists will install a one-world religion during the End Times, and interlinking technology may assist them in carrying out their agenda
If you think nanotechnology can’t be used in a harmful way, realize that mainstream media outlets are lying to you about its purpose
Nanotech may be a way for globalists to surveil who is worshipping the Beast during the Tribulation
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Nature Reigns (use code TINA10 for 10% off): https://naturereigns.com/?ref=HzslAnMP
Nanobots in Our Brains Will Make Us ‘Godlike’: https://bit.ly/4892plR
Atmospheric Nanoparticles: https://bit.ly/48JQ9bv
Humans Will Attain Immortality: https://bit.ly/46JwBl4
🔗 CONNECT WITH BOB THIEL
Website: https://www.cogwriter.com/
Substack: https://biblenewsprophecy.substack.com/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/BibleNewsProphecy
🔗 CONNECT WITH CCOG
Website: https://www.ccog.org/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ContinuingCoG/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/continuingcog
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
RogersHood (use code TINA for 10% off): https://www.rogershood.com/?coupon=tina
Wholesale Direct Metals: https://wholesaledirectmetals.com/tina
Rapid Radios (get 10% off with code TINA): https://rapidradios.com/discount/TINA
MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/
#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #bobthiel #nanobots #blackgoo #luciferase #crimesagainsthumanity #mrna #bloodclots #depopulationagenda #miscarriages #cardiacarrest #seizures #autoimmunedisorder #jabinjuries #strokes #clotshot #synagogueofsatan #operationwarpspeed #khazarianmafia #worldwidegenocide #bioweapon #medicalcoincidence #turbocancer #diedsuddenly #transhumanism #genocide #jabsideeffects #sideeffects #covid #warcrimes #agenda #diedsuddenlyclub #remdesivir #rockefellermedicine #ventilator #vaccinesideeffects #magic #nanotechnology #angeltimethemovie #lettherebeart #rhec #galacticnomads #oes #g #nano #trustthescience #knightsofknowledge #sistar #getboosted #anunnaki #knockingonheavensdoor #phx #angeltime