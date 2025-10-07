Digital Immortality or Eternal Damnation? The Shocking Future of Nanotech - Bob Thiel





Will nanotechnology be the gateway to establishing the Mark of the Beast? Pastor Bob Thiel thinks it might be, although it can be hard to tell, since technology is evolving so rapidly! Nanobots are tiny robots that are shrunk down to a molecular size, and can be placed into the body to potentially treat illness or even, in theory, collect data. Many elitists hope that nanotechnology will pave the way toward extending the human lifespan or even achieving a form of digital immortality. One thing is clear: nanotechnology has both good potential and evil, depending on who is wielding it. Thanks to the supercharged development of artificial intelligence, nanotechnology will likely become more advanced than ever before, and will more than likely play a major role in the End Times.









TAKEAWAYS





Some believe that nanotechnology will eventually be able to connect the brain to the internet





Globalists will install a one-world religion during the End Times, and interlinking technology may assist them in carrying out their agenda





If you think nanotechnology can’t be used in a harmful way, realize that mainstream media outlets are lying to you about its purpose





Nanotech may be a way for globalists to surveil who is worshipping the Beast during the Tribulation









