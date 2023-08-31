EPOCH TV | Gates Pushes Agenda to Chop Down Forests and Bury the Trees

EPOCH TV | Cross Roads with Joshua Philipp

Gates Pushes Agenda to Chop Down Forests and Bury the Trees

Watch the full LIVE 👉 https://ept.ms/BuryTheTreesCR





Billionaire Bill Gates is backing a new program to help fight climate change, which includes cutting down forests and burying the trees. And in other news, a group of 1,600 scientists have stepped forward to declare the loopholes in the “climate emergency” narrative.





In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp, we’ll discuss these stories and others, and answer questions from the audience.





>>>THIS IS TOTALLY INSANE