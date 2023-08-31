EPOCH TV | Gates Pushes Agenda to Chop Down Forests and Bury the Trees

EPOCH TV | Cross Roads with Joshua Philipp
Gates Pushes Agenda to Chop Down Forests and Bury the Trees
Watch the full LIVE 👉 https://ept.ms/BuryTheTreesCR
Billionaire Bill Gates is backing a new program to help fight climate change, which includes cutting down forests and burying the trees. And in other news, a group of 1,600 scientists have stepped forward to declare the loopholes in the “climate emergency” narrative.
In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp, we’ll discuss these stories and others, and answer questions from the audience.
>>>THIS IS TOTALLY INSANE
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.