Time for a Showdown and Truth Exposed 05/02/2025
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
775 followers
0
133 views • 19 hours ago

Pastor Stan has noticed that the many warnings God’s Prophets has been given has suddenly slowed and even stopped. What does this mean? It feels like the calm before the storm and there is no more extended time given. The dog is no longer barking, but it’s biting! Today we look at Barry Wunsch’s latest vision called “It is time for a Showdown and Truth to be known”.


Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com


To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/


For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:

https://prophecyclubbar.com/


For all your Cryptocurrency Needs, please visit:

https://blocktrustira.com/


Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/


EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy


Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support

truthexposedtimeshowdownprophecy clubstan johnsonprophecy with stan
00:00The Dog is no longer Barking

09:58Time for a Showdown and Truth Exposed

