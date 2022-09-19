Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Hospitals Paid for Letting Patients Die. Dr. Ealy Joins Dr. Naomi Wolf to Discuss Grand Jury Petition Against the CDC
150 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 2 months ago |
Shop now

https://gnews.org/post/p1mw5de39

Dr. Naomi Wolf joins Dr. Henry Ealy to discuss the Grand Jury Petition Against the CDC. Dr. Ealy confirms the high percentage of fraudulent COVID deaths, the monetary incentives for hospitals to inflate data related to COVID-19, and many more shocking discoveries. 

Part 2: The range of fraudulent death certificates is between 88.6% and 94.0%. If hospitals, doctors just list everything as COVID, they’re going to make way more money, or if you agreed to change your family member’s death certificate from a vaccine death to a COVID death, they will give you the hush money and pay for all funeral services. If you don’t want that money and speak up, they’re going to threaten you. How was this not collusion and mass murder?

Keywords
warroombannonbioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewshydroxychloroquineivermectinhcqccpvirusnfscgedurolfgmusicukraine rescuegettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disaster

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket