Hospitals Paid for Letting Patients Die. Dr. Ealy Joins Dr. Naomi Wolf to Discuss Grand Jury Petition Against the CDC

Dr. Naomi Wolf joins Dr. Henry Ealy to discuss the Grand Jury Petition Against the CDC. Dr. Ealy confirms the high percentage of fraudulent COVID deaths, the monetary incentives for hospitals to inflate data related to COVID-19, and many more shocking discoveries.

Part 2: The range of fraudulent death certificates is between 88.6% and 94.0%. If hospitals, doctors just list everything as COVID, they’re going to make way more money, or if you agreed to change your family member’s death certificate from a vaccine death to a COVID death, they will give you the hush money and pay for all funeral services. If you don’t want that money and speak up, they’re going to threaten you. How was this not collusion and mass murder?