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John Taylor Gatto: startling, credible view of history slavery, Rockefeller, and adoption
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10 views • January 18, 2021
Famous for exposing the school system that honored him as NYC Teacher of the Year and NY-State Teacher of the Year, John Taylor Gatto dedicated much of his life to furthering our REAL KNOWLEDGE.
In this interview excerpt he brings an amazing new view to the history of our country that we always accepted as the truth.
This video, the full program and much more are available at The Peace Revolution Podcast... https://peacerevolution.podomatic.com/
In this interview excerpt he brings an amazing new view to the history of our country that we always accepted as the truth.
This video, the full program and much more are available at The Peace Revolution Podcast... https://peacerevolution.podomatic.com/
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