https://danhappel.com/eugenics-2-0-vaccines-for-fun-and-profit

When a worldwide Covid-19 pandemic of biblical proportions was announced 3+ years ago, the immediate response from the general population was to trust the medical experts and government leaders for their guidance and open disclosure of the facts.

A frantic push to have 100% of the U.S. population fully vaccine compliant including boosters was reinforced with an all out media blitz, government intimidation, threats of job loss, promised financial rewards, peer pressure and restricted travel.

Military personnel, police/public safety personnel, doctors, nurses, teachers, pilots, etc., were told that they must be fully vaccine compliant if they wished to keep their jobs. Those who refused were often summarily fired or forced to resign under extreme duress. Despite this, many refused to inject their body with experimental drugs for a disease that had a death toll similar to a bad flu season.

Why was there an insistence on Covid shots for everyone including small children when their odds of contracting or transmitting the disease were nearly non-existent. Some ulterior motive must be afoot.

Are these deaths coincidental, or are they part of a much more terrifying reality about the mRNA shot program?

Should we be alarmed by the hubristic quotes by global leaders like WEF President Klaus Schwab that tell us the Covid-19 vaccine program was merely a transformative early step in converting humanity 1.0 to transhuman through the use of mRNA gene therapy technology?

Can we afford to wait for the next shoe to drop and the next plandemic or staged event to create a new fear event requiring government intervention to save us?