💪🏻Venezuela resists US blueprint for its future - Sovereignty clash - acting President Delcy Rodriguez

💪🏻Sovereignty clash: Venezuela resists US blueprint for its future

Venezuelan acting President Delcy Rodriguez has openly rejected ultimatums from the US, demanding respect for county's sovereignty. This marks the first public defiance from Caracas since Nicolas Maduro was kidnapped by Trump.

The declaration that Venezuelans can solve their own problems and the call for an end to foreign interference came from Acting President Delcy Rodriguez.

The US, capitalizing on the country's weakened state, has presented Caracas with unacceptable demands.

Venezuela is being coerced into:

🔶 Severing its long-standing alliances with China, Iran, Russia, and Cuba.

🔶 Granting exclusive oil extraction and sales rights to American companies.

🔶 Accelerating the release of individuals convicted of anti-state activities under the guise of "political prisoners."

Washington is attempting to forcibly remake a sovereign nation into a vassal state, stripping it of an independent foreign policy and control over its own natural resources.





👍 @geopolitics_prime