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Shattered Paradise: Your Body is Not Enough, They Want More... [09.01.2022]
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121 views • January 10, 2022
Shalom! Pray you all are well. This is a video covering a few current events. Just a small snapshot of the spiritual landscape in Babylon. Though the adversary is trying to close in on all of us from every direction, The Father Abba Yah is definitely equipping his children with new and more powerful spiritual armor and weapons to fight back. We have had our challenges in the last few weeks but I believe the pressure is there to build endurance and perseverance.
We thank you for all your prayers and encouragement. Together we are making progress and gaining ground. The Kingdom is the goal and nothing less! Thank you for your support and may the Most High abundantly bless and keep you!
'The Weeknd' and His Rltual Sacrifice! - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0WP5P-ufpRfjbNrmOWwLBQ
Pedophile Supportive LGBTQIA+ Agenda: 'We're Coming for Your Children!'
"A Message From the Gay Community"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ArOQF4kadHA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ChiqA_wmKUE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9o8nzQ5afwI
1,861 views Jan 9, 2022
Shattered Paradise
205K subscribers
https://youtu.be/CnoxhMl_umE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3eZ75OBPQ4yDY67ONmWGvQ
https://shatteredparadise.com/
https://www.shatteredparadisepresents.com/exclusive-videos
We thank you for all your prayers and encouragement. Together we are making progress and gaining ground. The Kingdom is the goal and nothing less! Thank you for your support and may the Most High abundantly bless and keep you!
'The Weeknd' and His Rltual Sacrifice! - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0WP5P-ufpRfjbNrmOWwLBQ
Pedophile Supportive LGBTQIA+ Agenda: 'We're Coming for Your Children!'
"A Message From the Gay Community"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ArOQF4kadHA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ChiqA_wmKUE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9o8nzQ5afwI
1,861 views Jan 9, 2022
Shattered Paradise
205K subscribers
https://youtu.be/CnoxhMl_umE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3eZ75OBPQ4yDY67ONmWGvQ
https://shatteredparadise.com/
https://www.shatteredparadisepresents.com/exclusive-videos
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