UNSAFE & INEFFECTIVE (2024) - COVID Vaccine Documentary

The Biggest Lie Ever Sold

"EVEN IF YOU THINK YOU KNOW, THERE IS MORE TO THIS STORY THAN YOU'VE BEEN TOLD."

In December 2020, major pharmaceutical companies rushed to market with new vaccines meant to curb a global pandemic. Produced with unprecedented speed, based on new formulations of previously problematic mRNA biotechnology, the mainstream media hailed these vaccines as a Godsend. Governments around the world held them up as a triumph of innovation and insisted they were both safe and effective. We have learned the truth.

Unsafe and Ineffective is the true story of the biggest lie ever sold to the American people.

https://unsafeandineffective.com/

