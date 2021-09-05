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The Stranger (1946) ORSON WELLES
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48 views • September 05, 2021
Director: Orson Welles
Stars: Orson Welles, Edward G. Robinson, Loretta Young
A Federal Agent poses as an antique dealer to snare a Nazi war criminal living in a small Connecticut town with his unsuspecting American fiancee.
Best-known for Citizen Kane, this was Orson Welles’ most popular film at the box office.Orson Welles’ CITIZEN KANE (1941) is a cinema masterpiece that flopped at the box office. Shocking yes, but THE MAGNIFICENT AMBERSONS (1942) fared even worse. Behind schedule and over budget, it was a critical success but a financial disaster. Welles needed to prove himself on his third project as director and star. THE STRANGER (1946) is a top-notch thriller and the only film he directed that was a bona fide box office hit!
Stars: Orson Welles, Edward G. Robinson, Loretta Young
A Federal Agent poses as an antique dealer to snare a Nazi war criminal living in a small Connecticut town with his unsuspecting American fiancee.
Best-known for Citizen Kane, this was Orson Welles’ most popular film at the box office.Orson Welles’ CITIZEN KANE (1941) is a cinema masterpiece that flopped at the box office. Shocking yes, but THE MAGNIFICENT AMBERSONS (1942) fared even worse. Behind schedule and over budget, it was a critical success but a financial disaster. Welles needed to prove himself on his third project as director and star. THE STRANGER (1946) is a top-notch thriller and the only film he directed that was a bona fide box office hit!
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