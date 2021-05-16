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Every Breath You Take, Satan Klaus Will Be Watching You
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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72 views • May 16, 2021
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Notes:

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Belize Discover Tour: dollarvigilante.com/belize June 17-20

How to use Hive: Hive is now enabled on dollarvigilante.tv. Log in with your Hive or Steem account to earn Hive Tokens when you like and comment! If you do not know what Hive is take a look here: https://help.dollarvigilante.com/article/102-hive-and-the-dollarvigilante-tv-platform

Horrors on the streets of Israel - you are being divided and ruled people so you can ALL be controlled - David Icke:
https://dollarvigilante.tv/videos/watch/f1d2ab2c-cb82-44ca-9c55-51dd0cf10195

Fun Klaus: (Party in the back)
Klaus has a few moves: (video) https://twitter.com/ProfBrianHoax/status/1389523509362237443

AI Technology is a ‘natural evolution’: https://twitter.com/wakeupfromcovid/status/1392205892007903235

That technology doesn’t even exist: https://twitter.com/wakeupfromcovid/status/1392207594274570241

Klaus Schwab: Great Reset Will “Lead To Fusion Of Our Physical, Digital, & Biological Identity”: https://www.algora.com/Algora_blog/2020/11/17/klaus-schwab-great-reset-will-lead-to-fusion-of-our-physical-digital-biological-identity

Kanada: Exploring Biodigital Convergence:
https://horizons.gc.ca/en/2020/02/11/exploring-biodigital-convergence/

5 Doctors Agree Covid-19 Injections are Bioweapons: (video) URGENT! 5 Doctors Agree that COVID-19 Injections are Bioweapons and Discuss What to do About It (bitchute.com)

ID2020 and partners launch program to provide digital ID with vaccines
https://www.biometricupdate.com/201909/id2020-and-partners-launch-program-to-provide-digital-id-with-vaccines

Magnet Medley, Compilation of magnets sticking to the Covid 1984 Injection sites: https://www.bitchute.com/video/ckuA6w9r13zD/

Georgia Guidestones: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Georgia_Guidestones

Getting vaccinated the Indian Way: https://twitter.com/JayantBhandari5/status/1392276268423421954

Whopping 80% of Those Who Refuse COVID-19 Vaccine Say Nothing Can Change Their Minds: econTabReport.pdf (yougov.com)

Bitcoin-plunges-17-after-elon-musk-tweet-on-tesla-not-accepting-cryptocurrency: https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/bitcoin-plunges-17-after-elon-musk-tweet-on-tesla-not-accepting-cryptocurrency-11620873189800.html

Australia's Wright launches lawsuit over $5.7 bln bitcoin haul:
https://web.archive.org/web/20210512204442/https://www.reuters.com/technology/australias-wright-launches-lawsuit-over-57-bln-bitcoin-haul-2021-05-12/

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Keywords
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