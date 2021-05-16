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Every Breath You Take, Satan Klaus Will Be Watching You
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72 views • May 16, 2021
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Horrors on the streets of Israel - you are being divided and ruled people so you can ALL be controlled - David Icke:
https://dollarvigilante.tv/videos/watch/f1d2ab2c-cb82-44ca-9c55-51dd0cf10195
Fun Klaus: (Party in the back)
Klaus has a few moves: (video) https://twitter.com/ProfBrianHoax/status/1389523509362237443
AI Technology is a ‘natural evolution’: https://twitter.com/wakeupfromcovid/status/1392205892007903235
That technology doesn’t even exist: https://twitter.com/wakeupfromcovid/status/1392207594274570241
Klaus Schwab: Great Reset Will “Lead To Fusion Of Our Physical, Digital, & Biological Identity”: https://www.algora.com/Algora_blog/2020/11/17/klaus-schwab-great-reset-will-lead-to-fusion-of-our-physical-digital-biological-identity
Kanada: Exploring Biodigital Convergence:
https://horizons.gc.ca/en/2020/02/11/exploring-biodigital-convergence/
5 Doctors Agree Covid-19 Injections are Bioweapons: (video) URGENT! 5 Doctors Agree that COVID-19 Injections are Bioweapons and Discuss What to do About It (bitchute.com)
ID2020 and partners launch program to provide digital ID with vaccines
https://www.biometricupdate.com/201909/id2020-and-partners-launch-program-to-provide-digital-id-with-vaccines
Magnet Medley, Compilation of magnets sticking to the Covid 1984 Injection sites: https://www.bitchute.com/video/ckuA6w9r13zD/
Georgia Guidestones: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Georgia_Guidestones
Getting vaccinated the Indian Way: https://twitter.com/JayantBhandari5/status/1392276268423421954
Whopping 80% of Those Who Refuse COVID-19 Vaccine Say Nothing Can Change Their Minds: econTabReport.pdf (yougov.com)
Bitcoin-plunges-17-after-elon-musk-tweet-on-tesla-not-accepting-cryptocurrency: https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/bitcoin-plunges-17-after-elon-musk-tweet-on-tesla-not-accepting-cryptocurrency-11620873189800.html
Australia's Wright launches lawsuit over $5.7 bln bitcoin haul:
https://web.archive.org/web/20210512204442/https://www.reuters.com/technology/australias-wright-launches-lawsuit-over-57-bln-bitcoin-haul-2021-05-12/
Hive is now enabled on dollarvigilante.tv. Log in with your Hive or Steem account to earn Hive Tokens when you like and comment! If you do not know what Hive is take a look here: https://help.dollarvigilante.com/article/102-hive-and-the-dollarvigilante-tv-platform
Subscribe to TCV: cart.dollarvigilante.com/the-crypto-vigilante
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": dollarvigilante.com/book
As video platforms shut us down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
DollarVigilante.tv: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY: https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Odysee: https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute: https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
153 News: https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
Brighteon: https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon
Rumble: https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble
Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Jeff Berwick on Twitter: twitter.com/BerwickJeff
Notes:
June TDV Summit: http://tdvsummit.com/
Belize Discover Tour: dollarvigilante.com/belize June 17-20
How to use Hive: Hive is now enabled on dollarvigilante.tv. Log in with your Hive or Steem account to earn Hive Tokens when you like and comment! If you do not know what Hive is take a look here: https://help.dollarvigilante.com/article/102-hive-and-the-dollarvigilante-tv-platform
Horrors on the streets of Israel - you are being divided and ruled people so you can ALL be controlled - David Icke:
https://dollarvigilante.tv/videos/watch/f1d2ab2c-cb82-44ca-9c55-51dd0cf10195
Fun Klaus: (Party in the back)
Klaus has a few moves: (video) https://twitter.com/ProfBrianHoax/status/1389523509362237443
AI Technology is a ‘natural evolution’: https://twitter.com/wakeupfromcovid/status/1392205892007903235
That technology doesn’t even exist: https://twitter.com/wakeupfromcovid/status/1392207594274570241
Klaus Schwab: Great Reset Will “Lead To Fusion Of Our Physical, Digital, & Biological Identity”: https://www.algora.com/Algora_blog/2020/11/17/klaus-schwab-great-reset-will-lead-to-fusion-of-our-physical-digital-biological-identity
Kanada: Exploring Biodigital Convergence:
https://horizons.gc.ca/en/2020/02/11/exploring-biodigital-convergence/
5 Doctors Agree Covid-19 Injections are Bioweapons: (video) URGENT! 5 Doctors Agree that COVID-19 Injections are Bioweapons and Discuss What to do About It (bitchute.com)
ID2020 and partners launch program to provide digital ID with vaccines
https://www.biometricupdate.com/201909/id2020-and-partners-launch-program-to-provide-digital-id-with-vaccines
Magnet Medley, Compilation of magnets sticking to the Covid 1984 Injection sites: https://www.bitchute.com/video/ckuA6w9r13zD/
Georgia Guidestones: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Georgia_Guidestones
Getting vaccinated the Indian Way: https://twitter.com/JayantBhandari5/status/1392276268423421954
Whopping 80% of Those Who Refuse COVID-19 Vaccine Say Nothing Can Change Their Minds: econTabReport.pdf (yougov.com)
Bitcoin-plunges-17-after-elon-musk-tweet-on-tesla-not-accepting-cryptocurrency: https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/bitcoin-plunges-17-after-elon-musk-tweet-on-tesla-not-accepting-cryptocurrency-11620873189800.html
Australia's Wright launches lawsuit over $5.7 bln bitcoin haul:
https://web.archive.org/web/20210512204442/https://www.reuters.com/technology/australias-wright-launches-lawsuit-over-57-bln-bitcoin-haul-2021-05-12/
Hive is now enabled on dollarvigilante.tv. Log in with your Hive or Steem account to earn Hive Tokens when you like and comment! If you do not know what Hive is take a look here: https://help.dollarvigilante.com/article/102-hive-and-the-dollarvigilante-tv-platform
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